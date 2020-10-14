Orlando Pirates announce the signing of the former ace Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of the former ace Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare.

Skilful‚ forceful central midfield presence Monare becomes the fourth high-profile signing for Pirates from the now defunct Wits‚ whose Premier Division franchise was sold from the conclusion of the 2019-20 season to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC.

Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Namibian winger Deon Hotto and Zimbabwean forward Terrence Dzvukamanja had already crossed from their former home ground at Wits to Pirates in the current off-season transfer window.

Bucs said in a statement: “Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to confirm the signing of Thabang Monare as a free agent.

“The former Jomo Cosmos and Bidvest Wits midfielder joins the Buccaneers on a two-year deal.