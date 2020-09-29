Striker cherishes prospect of playing in Champions League
Motupa eager to make mark at Sundowns
New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Gift Motupa is grateful for Pitso Mosimane’s advice when he joined the club.
Motupa revealed that he had a conversation with coach Mosimane, who advised him to remain disciplined if he wants to make it at Sundowns.
The 26-year-old joined the Brazilians from now-defunct Bidvest Wits and is already looking forward to adding value to the star-studded team.
“I spoke to him [Mosimane] and [he] said to me 'boy, you need to work hard to make sure that you are always ready so you can play for Mamelodi Sundowns because the team needs players that are disciplined and fit',” Motupa told the media.
“What I can promise now is I’m here to score goals, that’s why they have signed me and to help the team achieve more things than what they have already achieved.”
The ex-Baroka and Orlando Pirates striker is aware that it won’t be easy to break into the starting line-up at Sundowns, and has vowed to work hard to earn his place.
He will be competing with Peter Shalulile, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Haashim Domingo, Lebohang Maboe, Mauricio Affonso, and Ali Meza upfront.
“I’m looking forward to being part of the Mamelodi Sundowns setup. It feels great to be here. This is a big club and when you go there you know there is quality, everyone who is playing for Sundowns is good,” Motupa said.
“So you must just be up and ready for the challenge that is coming ahead and I think I’m ready for the challenge and to work hard and make sure that I make it to the first team.”
Motupa is also excited by the prospect of playing in the CAF Champions League with Sundowns and said this was one of the reasons he joined the club.
“That’s what encourages me the most at Sundowns because every year they play Champions League and it’s a great experience that every player will want.
“They have been doing well for the past five years and what attracted me is that the club is always winning trophies every season. Also, they play in the CAF Champions League.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.