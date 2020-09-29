Motupa eager to make mark at Sundowns

New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Gift Motupa is grateful for Pitso Mosimane’s advice when he joined the club.

Motupa revealed that he had a conversation with coach Mosimane, who advised him to remain disciplined if he wants to make it at Sundowns.

The 26-year-old joined the Brazilians from now-defunct Bidvest Wits and is already looking forward to adding value to the star-studded team.

“I spoke to him [Mosimane] and [he] said to me 'boy, you need to work hard to make sure that you are always ready so you can play for Mamelodi Sundowns because the team needs players that are disciplined and fit',” Motupa told the media.

“What I can promise now is I’m here to score goals, that’s why they have signed me and to help the team achieve more things than what they have already achieved.”

The ex-Baroka and Orlando Pirates striker is aware that it won’t be easy to break into the starting line-up at Sundowns, and has vowed to work hard to earn his place.

He will be competing with Peter Shalulile, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Haashim Domingo, Lebohang Maboe, Mauricio Affonso, and Ali Meza upfront.

“I’m looking forward to being part of the Mamelodi Sundowns setup. It feels great to be here. This is a big club and when you go there you know there is quality, everyone who is playing for Sundowns is good,” Motupa said.