Overseas-based Bafana players may not be allowed to travel to SA

Molefi Ntseki could be forced to look local for players for friendlies

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is considering selecting only locally-based players when he names his squad to face Zambia and Namibia in friendly matches next month.



The Bafana mentor will use the Fifa international break to prepare the senior national team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe in November...