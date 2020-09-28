Club hands Mthembu trial
Usuthu assess potential replacement for Bongi Ntuli
It seems AmaZulu are preparing for life without their star striker Bongi Ntuli.
AmaZulu are assessing the former Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Free State Stars and Cape Town City striker Siphelele Mthembu as a possible replacement...
