Old wounds open for Watson

Its 31 years since Mitchell won his first world title

While this month marks 31 years since Brian "The Raging Bull” Mitchell won the WBA junior lightweight boxing title with a 10th-round stoppage of Panamanian Alfredo Layne at Sun City, it also brings sad memories about Michael Watson who suffered a near fatal injury in his rematch with Chris Eubank 19 years ago.



Loose and long-limbed, Layne arrived in the old Bophuthatswana, now North West, with a huge reputation after his unforeseen battering of Wilfredo Gomez to claim the WBA title four months earlier. But Mitchell was not perturbed when they clashed on September 27 1981...