Letlabika, Baloyi lead Celtic exodus
Bloemfontein Celtic have opted against renewing the contracts of Lucky Baloyi, Wandisile Letlabika, Given Mashikinya and Rendani Ndou, Sowetan understands.
According to a source close to Celtic, the four had signed short-term deals to complete the season in the bubble after their original contracts lapsed in June...
