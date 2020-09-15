Onyango welcomes new signing of Ricardo Goss

Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper Denis Onyango has lauded the club’s decision to sign another goalkeeper in Ricardo Goss, warning the 26-year-old to work hard if he’s to succeed at Chloorkop.



Onyango and Goss will compete for the No.1 jersey next season after the latter joined the club from Bidvest Wits. Goss is among a number of players such as Thulani Hlatshwayo and Gift Motupa who penned a deal with either Sundowns or Orlando Pirates after Wits sold its status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila owner Masala Mulaudzi several months ago...