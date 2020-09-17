Ebrahim defends Safa refs: we are not bad
Disregarding stacks of other controversial decisions by match officials, Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim has argued he chose to solely address the incident involving Kaizer Chiefs for the reason that he was asked to clarify that particular event specifically.
Just over a month into his new job, Ebrahim incurred wrath of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. The former referee replaced Tenda Masikhwa in July...
