Lorenzo Gordinho signs deal in Denmark

Lorenzo Gordinho has vowed to do everything he could to help his new team Viborg FF secure promotion to the Danish Super League next season.

The Bidvest Wits defender, who yesterday signed a two-year deal with the Danish 1st division outfit based in the city of Viborg in central Denmark, revealed to Sowetan that the club was impressed with his performance during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) bio-bubble.

“Yes, I’ve signed a two-year contract with Viborg. The club were interested in me coming over,” Gordinho confirmed in an interview with Sowetan yesterday.

“They watched the PSL games during the bio-bubble and they made contact with me and I was very interested in the move. So the deal went through and I signed my contract today (yesterday) and I’m hoping to play the best I can to help the team to win titles and to grow as a player and reach a higher level in football.”

Viborg coach Jesper Fredberg is already showing his excitement at Gordinho’s arrival at the club. He said Gordinho "brings in something different" to what they already have in their squad, and the 26-year-old has promised to do his best not to disappoint him.

“They want me to be here to help the team. It does bring a lot of confidence in me and also, I have to do my best on the field. I have to repay their faith in me. I have to keep on working and do my best. Hopefully, I can achieve good things here and do well for the team and grow and win titles.

“We all hope that we can achieve promotion to the Super League, and I will do everything to contribute to that.”

The defender was available on a free transfer after opting not to move to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), who purchased the top-flight status of Bidvest Wits. He also previously played for Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic.