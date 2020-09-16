Mnisi has final say on Highlands sale
Highlands Park shareholder Sinky Mnisi is having his last laugh as he now holds the key to the club sale to TS Galaxy.
In the wake of news that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) turned down the deal, Mnisi said the deal can only happen if he is respected by Brad Kaftel who owns 60% shares...
