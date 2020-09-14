City defender surprised by team's bubble performance
The performance of Cape Town City during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) "bio-bubble" has surprised defender Thamasanqa Mkhize.
City were one of the best performing teams in the bubble having collected 15 points off a possible 21 following five victories and two defeats...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.