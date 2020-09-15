When he was last in South Africa in 2018‚ reported Kaizer Chiefs coaching target Adel Amrouche oversaw a solid 0-0 draw for Libya against Bafana Bafana at Moses Mabhida Stadium. He proceeded to land himself in hot water by associating Nigerian football with “juju”.

Amrouche‚ currently coach of Botswana‚ openly professed his admiration of South African football in the post-match press conference after Libya’s strong Africa Cup of Nations Group E qualifying draw on September 8‚ 2018.

In Durban‚ the friendly coach displayed a quick sense of humour‚ though also a tendency for bold statements that might be a concern under a glaring spotlight such as the Chiefs hotseat‚ also calling the Confederation of African Football a “mafia”.

His praise of Bafana and South African football was so lavish he almost seemed to be auditioning for counterpart Stuart Baxter’s job.

“You know when you play South Africa it’s not easy. I know the quality of South African players‚” Amrouche said then.

“I always say that in South Africa and Zimbabwe is where you can find diamonds in their players.

“Individually – I’m no talking about the collective. But I think the quality of football is the best in Africa.

“ ... I prefer to play against Nigeria than Bafana. … Nigeria – if you want me to play Nigeria twice‚ I will. They believe in juju too much and we believe in work.”

Amrouche later tweeted an apology for the juju statement.

The Algerian-born‚ current Belgian national certainly seems not to mind – at times self-perilously – speaking his mind.

In another bold statement in Durban‚ this time in a pre-match interview with the South African media‚ the coach called Caf a “mafia”.