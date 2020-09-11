Chiefs' woes run deeper than the coaches

Kaizer Chiefs’ sacking of Ernst Middendorp and his deputy Shaun Bartlett has triggered a debate with many arguing that the rot runs deeper than the coaches, questioning certain players’ contributions amid the team’s five-year trophy drought.



Middendorp was shown the door with immediate effect on Wednesday, just four days after Amakhosi had tumbled in the title race and were pipped to the title by Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of the season...