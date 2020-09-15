Gavin Hunt can help Chiefs' hunt for trophies – Onyango
Knowing Gavin Hunt on a personal level after working with him twice at different PSL clubs, Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango has weighed in on speculation linking the four-time league-winning coach to Kaizer Chiefs.
The well-documented rivalry between Sundowns and Chiefs, especially after the Brazilians elbowed Amakhosi out of the summit of the log on the last day of the Premiership to steal the title, has not stopped Onyango to discuss Chiefs' potential capture of Hunt...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.