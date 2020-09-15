Soccer

Gavin Hunt can help Chiefs' hunt for trophies – Onyango

15 September 2020 - 09:38
Sihle Ndebele Journalist

Knowing Gavin Hunt on a personal level after working with him twice at different PSL clubs, Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango has weighed in on speculation linking the four-time league-winning coach to Kaizer Chiefs.

The well-documented rivalry between Sundowns and Chiefs, especially after the Brazilians elbowed Amakhosi out of the summit of the log on the last day of the Premiership to steal the title, has not stopped Onyango to discuss Chiefs' potential capture of Hunt...

