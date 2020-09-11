Wits sale leaves Mogotsi 'without a family'
The sale of Bidvest Wits came as a surprise to many, but to George Mogotsi it was a seismic shock that he finds difficult to accept to this day.
Mogotsi, a veteran football administrator, called Wits a home for nearly four decades. Making it even more painful for him is he was unable to bid a proper farewell to his Wits family as he was not with the club in the bio-bubble when they took one final journey to their total extinction...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.