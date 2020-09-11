Wits sale leaves Mogotsi 'without a family'

The sale of Bidvest Wits came as a surprise to many, but to George Mogotsi it was a seismic shock that he finds difficult to accept to this day.



Mogotsi, a veteran football administrator, called Wits a home for nearly four decades. Making it even more painful for him is he was unable to bid a proper farewell to his Wits family as he was not with the club in the bio-bubble when they took one final journey to their total extinction...