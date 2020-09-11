Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize's hints on level 1 lockdown, plus what could change

“We are considering all of that as we do an evaluation of where the infection rate is. We will be able to give consideration to all of these proposals and get advice,” said Ramaphosa.

“This is where we will need advice from the Medical Advisory Committee as well as from our [National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure] NATJoints, which is the real engine of monitoring our coronavirus approach. So we will be giving consideration to all that.

“ Watch this space next week as to where we end up as a nation as far as this is concerned.”

No clear date

Speaking to Radio Islam on Wednesday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said Ramaphosa would give an indication of possible changes in a few days.

However, he did not give a clear date as to when this would happen.

“The president will come out in the next few days and give us a sense of direction, but we will be preparing for people to start easing to the next level. When that has been announced we will move onto that level, but it has not been decided yet.”

Worst is over for SA

Mkhize said SA had passed the surge and the worst was over. He said hospitalisation numbers had reduced, and the number of people in intensive care was reducing.

“We can safely say we are over the surge. June, July and August were the worst months, as predicted by our models. However, we found that not as many people as the model suggested would be affected,” he said.

“We must be very optimistic but still very cautious. We are not seeing the end of the disease yet.”