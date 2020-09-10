Celtic eye repeat of cup shock that hired Pitso

Bloemfontein Celtic coach John Maduka has spurned the idea of using their 2012 Telkom Knockout triumph against Mamelodi Sundowns to instil the belief in his troops that they can accomplish the same feat when the two sides clash in the Nedbank Cup final at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (8pm).

Maduka was still a team manager when Celtic stunned Downs 1-0 to lift the TKO in Durban under the mentorship of coach Clinton Larsen, with Joel Mogorosi's solitary yet controversial strike proving the difference.

Downs sacked Dutch tactician Johan Neeskens the day after that cup final heartbreak, appointing incumbent Pitso Mosimane.

Eight years later, Phunya Sele Sele aim to inflict the same agony on the Chloorkop-based outfit. Nonetheless, Maduka didn’t want to talk much about drawing inspiration from the 2012 glory, insisting Saturday’s tie will be a whole new ball game.

“Coming to 2012, you know ... that was Telkom Cup and this one is the Nedbank Cup. It’s a different game,” said Maduka during a virtual media conference yesterday.