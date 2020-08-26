Katsande banks on Chiefs' big-match temperament

Dependable Kaizer Chiefs skipper Willard Katsande expects the big match temperament Amakhosi have exhibited this season to help them overcome fellow title hopefuls Mamelodi Sundowns.



Labelled by many as the “potential title decider”, the match between these two giants is billed for Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm). Heading into this titanic clash, Chiefs top the standings with 53 points, three ahead of second-placed Brazilians...