Mosimane happy with Zwane, Maboe display

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane’s winning goal against Golden Arrows on Monday night might have signalled the midfield maestro's return to form.

And it could not have been at a better time ahead of their titanic clash and potential league-decider against table-toppers Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm). This has left coach Pitso Mosimane pleased.

“I had tea with Themba Zwane two days back. I told him before that he must know that he has to be patient, he must persevere and we love him and anything can happen,” Mosimane said.

Zwane came off the bench to change the completion of the game as he combined with Lebohang Maboe to win it for the Brazilians with the sublime finish at the death.

“I’m happy he scored, but I’m happier that the pass came from Lebo because he has also been having a lot of pressure. Good for us, good for confidence and we move on.”