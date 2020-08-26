Mosimane happy with Zwane, Maboe display
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane’s winning goal against Golden Arrows on Monday night might have signalled the midfield maestro's return to form.
And it could not have been at a better time ahead of their titanic clash and potential league-decider against table-toppers Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm). This has left coach Pitso Mosimane pleased.
“I had tea with Themba Zwane two days back. I told him before that he must know that he has to be patient, he must persevere and we love him and anything can happen,” Mosimane said.
Zwane came off the bench to change the completion of the game as he combined with Lebohang Maboe to win it for the Brazilians with the sublime finish at the death.
“I’m happy he scored, but I’m happier that the pass came from Lebo because he has also been having a lot of pressure. Good for us, good for confidence and we move on.”
Mosimane was also pleased with the other senior players who stepped up against Arrows to help them record their first victory in five matches and he hopes this will be a turning point.
“Good mentality from the substitutes, very important players came on, players who always win games for us,” Mosimane said. “We deserve a break, we’ve been fighting all the time. We’ve been scoring goals, so you could see our games, we fight.
“We don’t give up and when you fight and you don’t get anything, you get more stress and pressure and we’ve been having that. Against Arrows, we relieved the stress. We’ve been under pressure, so we are celebrating the win.”
A victory for Sundowns against Chiefs tomorrow will see them equal with them on 53 points at the top of the table and Mosimane believes the title will only be decided on the last day.
“I don’t think Thursday [tomorrow] game is a title-decider. The way I know these things, the way I have been with these things, sometimes the title might be at the last match. Hey, I always say to you guys, sometimes you don’t value a point. We might even maybe not win against Chiefs. Of course, we want to win to make everything correct, but mathematically the league is not won on Thursday, no.”
