Kamohelo Mokotjo’s association with Gerard Nijkamp‚ the general manager of the Bafana Bafana star’s new club FC Cincinnati‚ goes back even further than when the two won a Dutch Cup together at PEC Zwolle in 2014.

Mokotjo‚ out of contract at Brentford after the League Championship team narrowly missed out on winning the playoff final and promotion to the Premier League‚ was announced as Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Cincinnati’s new signing on Thursday.

Cincinatti are managed by former Holland and Manchester United central defensive star Jaap Stam.

Nijkamp was technical director of PEC when Mokotjo’s side won the 2013-14 KNVB Cup. Mokotjo said hooking up again with Nijkamp and also centreback Maikel van der Werff‚ also part of that 2014 Zwolle combination‚ played a part in his decision to join Cincinatti as he seeks a new challenge in the US.

“I mean‚ yeah‚ I’ve had a long history of football. But I just felt like now is the right moment for a new challenge at a club where they have big potential and are willing to challenge themselves‚” Mokotjo said in an introductory video interview on Cincinnati’s website.