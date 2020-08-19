Riekerink proves he is not a 'plumber' with two victories

In his first few games in charge of Cape Town City after replacing renowned Benni McCarthy last November, Jan Riekerink came across as a coach out of his depth, prompting his critics to label him a “plumber’’.

A plumber in SA football context, is a term used to mock and discredit European coaches who struggle to produce the goods in the Premier Soccer League.

Only managing to getting a win in his sixth game at the helm of the Citizens prompted many to think Riekerink was another plumber. The City coach had a torrid start to life in SA, losing three of his five games, with two draws in the process.

He hit a new low when City were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup in the second round by struggling second-tier side Mbombela United who beat them 1-0 in February.

Fast-forward to the first two weeks of league resumption after Covid-19-forced recess, Riekerink has appeared to have finally gound his footing and himself as a competent mentor, making it two out of two wins into the restart.

City kicked-off their resumption programme with a convincing 1-0 win over strugglers Chippa United last Friday, before putting in a near-perfect show to outwit titlke chasers Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 on Monday.