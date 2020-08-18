Chippa United’s attempt to escape the dreaded relegation axe continues after Highlands Park denied the Port Elizabeth side maximum points at the Orlando stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

United are yet to win a match since the season restarted this month and Highlands ensured a continuation of the trend when the two sides played to a 0-0 stalemate in Johannesburg.

Lehlohonolo Seema’s team resumed their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City on Friday and a win against Owen Da Gama’s Highlands would have given Chippa some relief as they are still 12th on the table‚ and dangerously close to the relegation quicksand.

A lot was expected from Highlands as they managed to hold league champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a credible 1-1 draw on their return to football on Friday. But the man who ensured a share of the spoils for Highlands on Friday‚ Peter Shalulile‚ failed to add to his 13 goal tally at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

The draw keeps Da Gama’s team eighth on the standings but the Highlands coach will be worried about maintaining this position in the last four matches after failing to earn full points in the last two since the resumption.

Seema’s team will hope for a better result against fellow relegation strugglers Baroka FC at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday to ensure they are not under pressure to win at all cost in their last three games against Stellenbosch FC‚ (August 28)‚ Kaizer Chiefs (September 2) and Golden Arrows (September 6).