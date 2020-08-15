Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits mostly cancelled each other out playing to a 0-0 Absa Premiership stalemate that had all the hallmarks of gritty Covid-19 football at Ellis Park on Saturday evening.

Both sides manufactured chances in a match-up that would have been considered flat in other circumstances‚ but which‚ as teams grind their way back to a level of fitness from five months inactive‚ in the current situation could be regarded as a fairly competitive encounter.

The first half was about even on balance of opportunities‚ with Wits beginning the second 45 minutes stronger. Bucs worked a domination for the last 35 minutes where‚ with the clearcut nature of the scoring opportunities manufactured‚ they might have felt a little hard done-by not to come away with three points.

Early on Keegan Ritchie had space on the left for Wits to pick a spot but lifted a shot high with his preferred left foot.