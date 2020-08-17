Chippa enter lion's den in search of survival

Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema says there is no time to dwell on Friday’s Absa Premiership defeat to Cape Town City.

The 40-year-old Lesotho-born coach said the team's focus is now firmly fixed on their next fixture against Highlands Park.

Chippa host the Lions of the North at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).

“We are waiting for Highlands Park. It's another tough one but we will prepare well and work on the recovery of the guys,” Seema said.

“We are looking forward to the next match. We had to get tested to see how far we are.”

Friday's 1-0 loss against City saw the Chilli Boys get sucked closer towards the relegation zone.

The Port Elizabeth side are only three points ahead of Polokwane City, who are second-last on the table in the relegation play-off spot.

Seema said his team lacked self-confidence against Cape Town City. “You can see that the guys have been out for long but there were a lot of positives that I can take into our next game. They (City) were building from the back. We rectified that after halftime and put a lot of pressure on them in their own half.

“This is a process. The results won’t come in one game but I must compliment the players. They battled out there and they fought until the last minute. I am not disappointed with the guys' effort. It's just that we gave them a soft goal from our own throw-in and those are the things we should work on.

“If we can’t win it we must at least get a draw and not give away soft goals like that. The red card did not help us but the guys fought. They did well under the circumstances.

"On the day I believe we lost a lot of ball possession easily and you cannot do that when you are not positioned in a good space,” he said.