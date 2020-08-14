Bucs images 'haunt' Middendorp at home venue

Ernst Middendorp has described Kaizer Chiefs playing at Orlando Stadium, their home venue for the remaining matches this season, as strange, having to deal with images of rivals Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs played their first match at Orlando Stadium in their 1-1 draw against Bidvest Wits on Wednesday.

The stadium is the usual home venue for Pirates, but all clubs were drawn at neutral "home" venue, including teams who are based in Gauteng, during the bio bubble.

Now, having to deal with Pirates brandings like posters of players in the dressing room and other stuff, Middendorp said they are not enjoying the benefit of playing "at home".

"It's strange... you have to face the pictures of Orlando Pirates heroes; when you go in you see it left and right," Middendorp said.

"Yeah, it is not comfortable. It doesn't make you feel like you are playing at home. There is no doubt about that, but it's okay."

Despite his side failing to extend their lead at the top to six points after playing to a 1-1 draw with Wits, Middendorp believes the title race will go down to the wire.