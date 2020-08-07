Wits’ Monare: ‘I was told by a friend that the team is being sold and I said no ways’
Thabang Monare says he was shocked to learn that of the status of Bidvest Wits being sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM)‚ meaning the club will be relocated to Limpopo.
Last month‚ the Premier Soccer League (PSL) approved the sale of Wits to the ambitious GladAfrica Championship side and attacking midfielder Monare said the news caught the Clever Boys’ players by complete surprise.
“It was difficult so us as players and unbelievable that our team is being sold because no one saw it coming‚” said Monare.
“I just didn’t believe it – I was told by a friend of mine that ‘your team is being sold’‚ and I told him ‘no ways’.
“In my mind‚ with no disrespect‚ I said to myself that there is nothing for journalists to write about because of the lockdown and they are coming up with stories. Then my family started calling me and that’s when I started following the story closely and it took me time to believe it.”
Though he does not know where his future lies‚ Monare wants to end the season with dignity and he said he feels in good shape to conclude the campaign from this weekend when Wits take on Bloemfontein Celtic in their Nedbank Cup semifinal at Orlando Stadium.
“It’s done now [the sale] and we just have to put that aside and focus on the remainder of the season. In terms of training‚ I would say I am 100 percent fit but there is also a thing called match fitness‚ which plays a crucial role and has its own different way‚” the player said.
“So‚ if you don’t have that in football‚ you may struggle here and there but you must push during match situations. Everyone is ready‚ everyone is positive and we just want to go out there and do this for the club.
“It is for the last time we are doing it for the badge – it has to be done in a different way.
“It was difficult training and not knowing when we are going to play but we were happy to be back training because we have been sitting at home for about three months. When we were called back to training‚ there was hope that we will eventually go back to playing matches.”