'My allegiance is still with Wits'

Haashim Domingo wants to leave Bidvest Wits in style, and who better to do that against than his future employers Mamelodi Sundowns.

Domingo, together with Gift Motupa, are among the Wits players who have signed with Sundowns and they will be coming up against them in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (7.15pm).

Domingo was coy when asked about his thoughts on coming up against his new employers on Saturday. But one thing is certain, he's relishing the the thought of beating Pitso Mosimane's boys in order to advance to final.

"I can't comment about that for now (playing against his new employers). I'm honouring my Wits contract and concerning joining them next season, I can't comment on that," Domingo insisted during his interview with Sowetan.

"Right now, I am a Wits player and that's what it's going to be. I am going to fight for them."

Domingo will join Sundowns at the end of the current season. He will to the Brazilians with Motupa and Ricardo Goss. This is after Wits sold their Premiership status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila owner Masala Mulaudzi.