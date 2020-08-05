'My allegiance is still with Wits'
Haashim Domingo wants to leave Bidvest Wits in style, and who better to do that against than his future employers Mamelodi Sundowns.
Domingo, together with Gift Motupa, are among the Wits players who have signed with Sundowns and they will be coming up against them in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (7.15pm).
Domingo was coy when asked about his thoughts on coming up against his new employers on Saturday. But one thing is certain, he's relishing the the thought of beating Pitso Mosimane's boys in order to advance to final.
"I can't comment about that for now (playing against his new employers). I'm honouring my Wits contract and concerning joining them next season, I can't comment on that," Domingo insisted during his interview with Sowetan.
"Right now, I am a Wits player and that's what it's going to be. I am going to fight for them."
Domingo will join Sundowns at the end of the current season. He will to the Brazilians with Motupa and Ricardo Goss. This is after Wits sold their Premiership status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila owner Masala Mulaudzi.
Goss, however, will miss out on playing against his new employers as he is still serving a suspension he incurred before the lockdown break.
"We want to go to the final and Sundowns also have that mentality of wanting to go to the final. So it is just a matter of giving our all and leave everything on the field and we will see what the outcome is," Domingo continued.
"We have to write our own history with the club that's almost 100 years old. For us as players we need to get some silverware irrespective of whatever happens, you know."
If Domingo's words are anything to go by, the players who are leaving the club want to go out with a bang, even it means hurting their new employer.
"We need to show that we are better than everything that went on and write our own stories. Hopefully, we will be in the final and we can say that irrespective of what happened with the club, us as professional footballers we still fought and that will mean a lot."
With both teams resuming play after four months of no football, Domingo believes that they remain a closed book to each other in terms of not knowing what to expect.
"We have not played too, it is not like Sundowns have been playing matches and we were not. So I think the game will be interesting and it will be up to who wants it at the end of the day.
"We are looking forward to it, we know it is not going to be easy but we are excited about it," Domingo added.
