The Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa has promised to tackle the ‘cancer’ of lack of transformation in sport following recent complaints by a number of former and current cricket and rugby players and coaches.

This follows a virtual meeting between Mthethwa and cross-section of former players and women in sport across various sporting codes where they discussed discrimination in sport.

Sportsmen and women gave personal experiences of discrimination and provided Mthethwa with useful insights into the plight of many other players in sport who have been frustrated by lack of deserving opportunities.

“I am so proud of all of you. You have demonstrated to us that we still have heroes and heroines who are able to stand up and say enough is enough‚” said Mthethwa in a statement.

“I respect you for that and I will never forget each and every one of you who are here today. This meeting comes at a time when we are going to start the process of calling in all the sporting codes based on the EPG Report‚ starting with the worst affected sport.

“We are not dealing with issues of administration here‚ we are dealing with injustice and basic human rights.

“It is now clear that this cancer is not just in one sporting code. It is a broader problem‚ internally and externally.

“Issues of discrimination are issues we are committed to and we will pursue this with all our might to ensure that we get to the bottom of it. It is our job as a department to ensure that there is transformation in sport.”