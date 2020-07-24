A complaint of abuse of power and other violations against South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has been sent to the Fifa ethics committee.

Fifa is yet to respond to the complaint filed by two Safa national executive committee (NEC) members‚ William Mooka and former vice-president Gay Mokoena‚ SowetanLIVE is informed.

Safa acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe also said he has not received any official correspondence from Fifa on a complaint to the global ruling body's ethics committee.

However two insiders who are familiar with the document sent to Fifa‚ who did not want to be named‚ confirmed the existence of the complaint by Mokoena and Mooka.

A report on a little-known UK website‚ Insideworldfootball.com‚ revealed the Fifa complaint claiming it “details numerous violations of the FIFA Code of Ethics‚ the 2017 and 2018 editions of the SAFA Statutes and the FIFA Statutes‚ Rules and Regulations”.

The website’s report further claims a case has been opened at the SA Police Service (SAPS) against Jordaan by some current and former Safa members. This case alleges misappropriation of funds in connection with Safa’s acquisition of pleasure resort Fun Valley for its National Technical Centre.

An insider confirmed the police case‚ but TimesLIVE was unable to confirm the identities of the persons who opened the proceedings.

Safa appeared to label the Insideworldfootball.com report fake news in a press release on Friday morning.

Motlanthe said he has not received correspondence from Fifa regarding any complaint at the global ruling body’s ethics committee against Jordaan.

“Look‚ we don’t know. Fifa has not said anything [on that] ‚” Motlanthe said.

“In fact‚ contrary to that today [Friday] we received a letter from the president of Fifa [Gianni Infantino] celebrating Mandela Day and wishing the president [Jordaan] luck.”

Motlanthe said he has also not had any official correspondence about a police case.

Safa’s statement on Friday did not mention the Insideworldfootball.com report by name but warned against “fake websites”.

The statement read: “The South African Football Association (SAFA) has noted yet another attempt by a fake website to peddle sponsored lies to discredit its elected leadership.

“Individuals behind this campaign are known to the Association and have been ‘leaking discredited information’ to certain journalists.

“SAFA has in the meantime‚ informed the world football governing body‚ FIFA about all the resolutions taken by its highest decision making body (SAFA NEC) on 20 June 2020 as the Association has always done with all football related information and correspondence.

“The SAFA NEC is resolute to defend its democratically elected leadership and for the umpteenth time‚ wishes to dismiss this latest pack of lies.

“SAFA will take appropriate legal action against these individuals.”

One of the decisions of Safa’s NEC meeting of June 20 was to remove Mokoena and Ria Ledwaba as vice-presidents of the association.

Former Safa acting CEO Mokoena is the author of one of two startling reports making hard-hitting allegations of abuse of office against Jordaan‚ which was leaked to the media in April. Ledwaba had apparently written to Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa complaining about Safa’s handling of the Mokoena report.

A second hard-hitting report making similar allegations‚ this one 71 pages long‚ from former CEO Dennis Mumble‚ emerged in mid-May.

Safa has denied the allegations made in both reports.