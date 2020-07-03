Wits University Football Club could make a sensational comeback

Wits University Football Club could make a sensational return to the professional ranks to keep alive the historic name and heritage of the 99-year-old side.

The club was called Bidvest Wits for sponsorship reasons until the services, trading and distribution group last month sold the premiership status of the club to Limpopo businessman Masala Mulaudzi to bring to an end to a 15-year partnership.

The sale threatened to plunge the oldest football club in the country into total obscurity after Mulaudzi confirmed he will relocate the team 435km north of Johannesburg and rename it Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM), which will assume the premiership status of Bidvest Wits next season.

However, Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel told TimesLIVE the varsity is looking at various options to keep the rich name of the football club alive and enrol it in the professional ranks.