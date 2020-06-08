PSL revenues expected to fall from record high

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will struggle to repeat their feat of generating revenue of R1bn in this financial year due to the current economic downturn.

Back in November, the PSL was the toast of the town as the football body posted a record income.

However, much has happened since then as the coronavirus has ravaged the world economy and local football faces uncertainty.

Last week, Absa announced it will pull out at the end of the current season after its 16-year multi-billion rand sponsorship of the league, citing tough trading conditions.

In the 2018/19 financial year, Absa paid the PSL more than R138m.

The PSL is unlikely to receive that much cash this financial year after games were suspended in March.

Another blow to the PSL purse is the losses accrued from the non-broadcasting of games.

In the previous financial year, broadcast rights holder SuperSport International gave the PSL a mouth-watering amount of R600m.