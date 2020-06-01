Loyalty to Motsepe keeps Mngqithi rooted at Sundowns

Patrice Motsepe's charm continuously makes it hard for Manqoba Mngqithi to leave Mamelodi Sundowns despite a huge demand for his services in the Absa Premiership.

The Sundowns' first assistant coach has just renewed his contract for four years, following in the footsteps of Pitso Mosimane, the Brazilians head coach who renewed more than a week ago. Although Mngqithi's contract has not been announced officially, he has revealed that he renewed it simply because of Motsepe's confidence in him.

"The temptations are there," he said. "Other clubs are putting in good offers but the president (Motsepe) makes it very hard for me to leave Sundowns," Mngqithi said after donating food parcels through his foundation at the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal.

"On a personal level, we have a good relationship. The guy believes in me, he trusts me and he never drops the ball when it comes to me. He makes sure that I'm happy and I'm satisfied.