Loyalty to Motsepe keeps Mngqithi rooted at Sundowns
Patrice Motsepe's charm continuously makes it hard for Manqoba Mngqithi to leave Mamelodi Sundowns despite a huge demand for his services in the Absa Premiership.
The Sundowns' first assistant coach has just renewed his contract for four years, following in the footsteps of Pitso Mosimane, the Brazilians head coach who renewed more than a week ago. Although Mngqithi's contract has not been announced officially, he has revealed that he renewed it simply because of Motsepe's confidence in him.
"The temptations are there," he said. "Other clubs are putting in good offers but the president (Motsepe) makes it very hard for me to leave Sundowns," Mngqithi said after donating food parcels through his foundation at the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal.
"On a personal level, we have a good relationship. The guy believes in me, he trusts me and he never drops the ball when it comes to me. He makes sure that I'm happy and I'm satisfied.
"I ask myself, if I leave is it because I want to be famous? I'm not somebody who is on a popularity contest. I don't want to be famous.
"I just want to win. Other people outside say I must be the head coach of other teams, they are right because they know I'm capable of leading a team but what is primary to me first is loyalty.
"That's why I'm loyal to this group, I don't want to take credit for anything that happens here because loyalty is very important."
Even though head coach Mosimane takes credit for Sundowns success, Mngqithi's contribution cannot be understated.
"Sundowns is a very big club, the contribution that Pitso makes is very good. I always make people aware that Pitso is a very hard-working coach.
"But football is a team sport, we need each other. He needs me, I need him but he is my leader and I must respect and honour the fact that I'm working under him as an assistant. But it is not only me and Pitso, we've got a technical team that got more than 20 people."
