Former Kaizer Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala to ponder his future

Siphiwe Tshabalala got a rare start for his Turkish club BB Erzurumspor and completed the full 90 minutes for the first time this season‚ helping the team to win away for only the second time in the campaign.

But the 2-0 triumph at Kayerispor on Sunday was not enough to escape relegation and marks the end of the road at the club for the 34-year-old former Bafana Bafana star.

He sent out an Instagram message on Monday:

"Thank you to the Erzurumspor fans for your undying love and support. Thank you to everyone back at home for your love‚ support and heartfelt messages.

"Blessed to have you guys. The journey continues..."

Tshabalala will now head home to ponder his future with options still open despite his age.