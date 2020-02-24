'We almost lost our lives' - Witness describes what happened at Letlhabile Sports ground

Soccer fans around the country are still stunned after an unidentified man drove his car onto the pitch and allegedly tried to run over the referees and players during an ABC Motsepe League game at Letlhabile Sports ground in Brits in the North West on Sunday.

Video clips of the shocking incident have been circulated on social media showing the driver dangerously speeding his SUV on the pitch with bewildered players and match officials scurrying for safety during a match between home side Luka Ball Controllers and Polokwane City Rovers FC.

North-West region South African Football Association chairman David Moloantao said Luka Ball Controllers would be charged as the home team for breaching Safa's Uniform Rules and Regulations after failing to provide security for the teams‚ supporters and the match officials at the game.

“The home team [Luka Ball Controllers] will be charged for breaching Safa’s uniform rules and regulations since they failed to provide security for both teams‚ spectators and match officials‚" he said.

"It will be the responsibility of the club owner to identify the perpetrator of the incident.”

Letlhabile Police Station could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Moloantao advised both teams and the match officials to seek medical assistance and counseling.

“As Safa we advise both teams and the referees to seek medical assistance and counseling because the whole incident was traumatising for them‚" he said.

“We also advised the match officials to open cases of attempted murder with the police and I have been informed that they are in the process of opening the cases.”

Safa’s legal head Tebogo Motlhanthe pleaded for caution and said they would need to tread carefully as they attempt to make sense of the matter.