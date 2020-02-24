DA proposes fiscal rule to rein in government debt

The government’s escalating debt has to be restrained, and the DA says it has come up with a legal mechanism it believes will force government to look for other ways to reduce the gap between revenue and expenditure other than increasing debt levels.

BusinessLIVE reported that the party will table the Fiscal Responsibility Bill, a private member’s bill, in parliament this week. The bill is aimed at anchoring fiscal policy and is one of a suite of bills the party is proposing to fence in and better control the way the government exercises fiscal discipline, and to set boundaries and limits on its expenditure.

Another proposed bill will require transparency from the government in the granting of bailouts to state-owned enterprises (SOEs), while a third will cover how to deal with the public sector wage bill

At a media briefing on Monday to outline the DA’s proposals on the budget, which finance minister Tito Mboweni will table in parliament this week, DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis said the most immediate challenge facing the government was to pull back the rise in debt.

“The unrestrained expansion of public debt means more is spent on interest charges and there is less money for essential services,” he said.

Debt to GDP was forecast by the Treasury in October to reach 71.3% by 2022/2023.

The Fiscal Responsibility Bill will create a rule that will help to stabilise national debt. It prescribes that for each financial year from 2020/2021 to 2023/2024, net loan debt expressed as a percentage of GDP must not be more than it was the previous year.