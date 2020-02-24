WATCH: Driver almost runs over players at ABC Motsepe League match

A video of a luxury SUV driver who invaded a soccer pitch and tried to run over players and match officials during the ABC Motsepe League match in Brits, North West, has gone viral on social media.

The unidentified driver of a BMW X5 drove into the pitch at high speed during the match between Luka Ball Controllers and Polokwane City Rovers on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses the horror pitch invasion happened eight minutes before the game ended with the visiting team Rovers leading 2-1.

"This person came out of nowhere and tried to run over anyone in sight. This was not a dispute about the match or anything. There were no fights in our game. The driver was also trying to run over the players from Luka so it seems to us that it was someone acting on his own,” Rovers owner Tyzer Temo told Sowetan.