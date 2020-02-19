WATCH | UKZN students in violent confrontation with security personnel
Chaos erupted at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's (UKZN) Westville campus early on Wednesday.
Videos of students wearing balaclavas and with T-shirts covering their faces as they faced off with university security personnel circulated on social media.
A UKZN official said members of public order policing unit had been deployed to the campus to restore calm.
[WATCH] #UKZN students clash with members of the university's security personnel #Mi7 at the #Westville campus on Wednesday morning. A UKZN official told @TimesLIVE that Public Order Police had been deoplyed to the campus to restore calm. pic.twitter.com/djA2jEBoUR— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) February 19, 2020
In a statement on Wednesday, UKZN said the academic programme would continue despite interruptions.
Students reportedly remain aggrieved by issues surrounding historic debt and financial exclusion.
This is a developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.