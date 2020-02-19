South Africa

WATCH | UKZN students in violent confrontation with security personnel

By Orrin Singh - 19 February 2020 - 09:18
UKZN Westville students clashed with campus security on Wednesday morning.
Image: Nhlanhla Mabaso via Twitter

Chaos erupted at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's (UKZN) Westville campus early on Wednesday.

Videos of students wearing balaclavas and with T-shirts covering their faces as they faced off with university security personnel circulated on social media.

A UKZN official said members of public order policing unit had been deployed to the campus to restore calm.

In a statement on Wednesday, UKZN said the academic programme would continue despite interruptions.

Students reportedly remain aggrieved by issues surrounding historic debt and financial exclusion.

This is a developing story.

