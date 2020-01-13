Five-star showing puts Kaizer Chiefs on cloud nine

Keeping a clean sheet and scoring three goals for the second game in the trot, Kaizer Chiefs showed serious intent to win the Absa Premiership after putting in a perfect display to thump Cape Town City 3-0 here yesterday.

It took goals from Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic and Eric Mathoho for Amakhosi to claim the win, extending their lead at the summit of the log to nine points.

Yesterday's win came just three days after drubbing Highlands Park in a similar fashion at the same venue. Chiefs have now amassed 41 points, two more than they did in the allotted 30 matches last season.

The very first opportunity of the match fell to Castro in the third minute, but the in-form Colombian marksman unleashed a poor shot that was easily stopped by City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh.

However, it wasn't long before Castro redeemed himself, breaking the deadlock with a neat header from Kearyn Baccus's cross in the 11th minute.

As both teams packed the midfield with three midfielders each, the midfield was where things were happening, especially for Amakhosi, with George Maluleka, Baccus and Willard Katsande getting the better of Mduduzi Mdantsane, Thabo Nodada and Zukile Kewuti.