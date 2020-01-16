Kaizer Chiefs 50th anniversary jersey sold out

Going, going, gone! Kaizer Chiefs 50th anniversary commemorative jersey is officially sold out.

Amakhosi supporters who were still hoping to get their hands on the black and gold shirt will be left disappointed.

Last week, the club launched the special jersey to mark the five decades since its establishment.

The club’s spokesperson Vina Maphosa confirmed that fans have snapped up the jersey from their stores.

“The jersey was available at our two physical stores [at the village and in Pretoria] and on our digital store, and from those stores the jersey is sold out,” Maphosa said.

“We would like to thank the fans for their response which has been incredible response since the jersey was launched.