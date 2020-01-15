Mamelodi Sundowns' coach Pitso Mosimane is recognised as perhaps the most skilled practitioner in the PSL of the mind game off the field to try to earn an advantage on it.

He has almost relentlessly had things to say about his perception that Chiefs have “benefitted” from match officiating decisions as a factor in rival Ernst Middendorp’s team leading the PSL.

Mosimane last week extended his congratulations to Amakhosi for their 50th anniversary celebrations.

“And I honestly congratulated them – and that’s a fact‚” he said this week‚ ahead of his second-placed team meeting sixth-positioned Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night needing a win to close the gap on Chiefs from nine to six points.

Mosimane was asked how he thought Chiefs supporters might receive such congratulations‚ given their perception now seems to be Downs’ coach does not have affection for their team.

“But Pirates said that for the last two years. I mean‚ I’m competing‚” Mosimane said.

“I’m competing with them [Chiefs] and I say whatever I want to say – you know me.

“If Wits come up next year‚ I compete. I will say things against them.

“But I’m telling the truth. You must know that. It doesn’t sound good‚ but it is the truth.

“You can never‚ ever tell me that the match officiating mistakes [supposedly in Chiefs’ favour] have not contributed to about nine or 12 points.