Forget technology, VAR and all, muthi still the thing in SA
While football has advanced so much that technology is now an integral part of it, in the PSL, clubs still rely on certain superstitions and rituals, in the belief that they will turn results in their favour.
The enthralling recent Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates still has people talking, with a number of talking points on and off the field that can be dissected.
Prior to kick-off both teams walked onto the pitch to do the routine pitch inspection. But what raised eyebrows was when both sets of players each walked inside the goal posts to seemingly perform a ritual.
"This is Africa after all," quipped former Pirates striker Katlego "Mahoota" Mashego.
"There are certain things people believe in. It can be a small portion of sand or grass that is sprinkled there with the belief that it will bring you luck. It's not a bad thing, these are things we believe in."
When it's Soweto derby time, security at the stadiums tends to be tighter than usual.
Not just anyone can waltz into the change-rooms, where it is believed that traditional medicine men perform rituals days before kick-off.
Former Chiefs midfielder Gert Schalkwyk said traditional beliefs were not going away any time soon.
"It happens with all clubs that they have these superstitions, but at the end of the day the game must be won on the field," he said.
Former Bucs striker Thulasizwe Mbuyane explained that converging inside the goal posts was a new thing which was not done before.
"We've never gone in the net together," he said.
"I never experienced it when I was at Pirates.
"During my time we didn't do that. We would go to the pitch to inspect and see which studs you should use, that's it."
Mbuyane suggests that some of these practises are used as mind-games.
"Some of these things are psychological. If a team starts converging at each corner flag and act like they are doing something, that can throw off the opposition."
