Forget technology, VAR and all, muthi still the thing in SA

While football has advanced so much that technology is now an integral part of it, in the PSL, clubs still rely on certain superstitions and rituals, in the belief that they will turn results in their favour.

The enthralling recent Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates still has people talking, with a number of talking points on and off the field that can be dissected.

Prior to kick-off both teams walked onto the pitch to do the routine pitch inspection. But what raised eyebrows was when both sets of players each walked inside the goal posts to seemingly perform a ritual.

"This is Africa after all," quipped former Pirates striker Katlego "Mahoota" Mashego.

"There are certain things people believe in. It can be a small portion of sand or grass that is sprinkled there with the belief that it will bring you luck. It's not a bad thing, these are things we believe in."