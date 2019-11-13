Soccer

Forget technology, VAR and all, muthi still the thing in SA

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 13 November 2019 - 09:30

While football has advanced so much that technology is now an integral part of it, in the PSL, clubs still rely on certain superstitions and rituals, in the belief that they will turn results in their favour.

The enthralling recent Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates still has people talking, with a number of talking points on and off the field that can be dissected.

Prior to kick-off both teams walked onto the pitch to do the routine pitch inspection. But what raised eyebrows was when both sets of players each walked inside the goal posts to seemingly perform a ritual.

"This is Africa after all," quipped former Pirates striker Katlego "Mahoota" Mashego.

"There are certain things people believe in. It can be a small portion of sand or grass that is sprinkled there with the belief that it will bring you luck. It's not a bad thing, these are things we believe in."

Herbalist offers muti to Bafana

A herbalist from the Eastern Cape, Reuben Matewu, says he can help Bafana Bafana win matches at the Africa Cup of Nations South Africa settled for a ...
Sport
6 years ago

When it's Soweto derby time, security at the stadiums tends to be tighter than usual.

Not just anyone can waltz into the change-rooms, where it is believed that traditional medicine men perform rituals days before kick-off.

Former Chiefs midfielder Gert Schalkwyk said traditional beliefs were not going away any time soon.

"It happens with all clubs that they have these superstitions, but at the end of the day the game must be won on the field," he said.

Former Bucs striker Thulasizwe Mbuyane explained that converging inside the goal posts was a new thing which was not done before.

"We've never gone in the net together," he said.

"I never experienced it when I was at Pirates.

"During my time we didn't do that. We would go to the pitch to inspect and see which studs you should use, that's it."

Mbuyane suggests that some of these practises are used as mind-games.

"Some of these things are psychological. If a team starts converging at each corner flag and act like they are doing something, that can throw off the opposition."

Bafana Bafana's Afcon rivals Libya plunged into turmoil as coach Amrouche quits

The Libyan football team have been plunged into turmoil four days from the first of two crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Nigeria by ...
Sport
1 year ago

Mathosi sees red over muthi use

The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) has accused Mbombela United of threatening to fire players for refusing to use muthi. Sapfu president Tebogo ...
Sport
2 years ago

Long-time Wits official Mogotsi finally savours a maiden PSL title after a 33-year wait

Throughout his 33-year association with newly crowned Absa Premiership champions Bidvest Wits‚ long-time employee George Mogotsi has seen coaches ...
Sport
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
Tornado causes destruction in KZN
X