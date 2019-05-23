Pirates, Chiefs chase top foreign players
It appears that PSL clubs may be bringing in some foreign reinforcements sooner rather than later.
With the 2018/2019 season done and dusted, SA's topflight sides are wasting no time in bolstering their respective squads for next season.
Orlando Pirates, who missed out on the league to Mamelodi Sundowns by just two points, have their eyes on a couple of foreign targets.
The Buccaneers are thought to be after Zambian international winger Austin Muwowo, who turns out for Forest Rangers in home country.
Muwowo, 22, is on loan from Nkana and reportedly has seven months remaining on his contract with Nkana.
Pirates, meanwhile, have also been strongly linked with another winger, Burkina Faso's Yacouba Songne, who's in the books of Ghanaian side, Asante Kotoko.
Another player expected to move to the Soweto club is Maritzburg United midfielder Fortune Makaringe, who is in Bafana Bafana's provisional 28-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Pirates have also signed Tebogo Tlolane from Chippa United and as part of a swap deal, midfielder Linda Mntambo will return to the Chilli Boys.
Elsewhere, Kaizer Chiefs continue to be linked with Bidvest Wits trio Thabang Monare, Ghabadinho Mhango and Cole Alexander.
Chiefs are also chasing the signature of Zambian striker Lazarus Kambole of Zesco United, while they are also keeping tabs on his club teammate, Jesse Were.
The Limpopo clubs are also looking to beef up their squads with Baroka linked with Nyiko Mobbie, the defender from relegated Free State Stars. Mobbie, however, has also attracted interest from Wits and Cape Town City.
Mobbie's teammate midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula may end up at Chippa.
Zambian international Cletus Chama has also attracted interest from Bakgaga.
Polokwane City are set to unveil midfielder Mthokozisi Nene as their new signing. Nene of Black Leopards has apparently signed a pre-contract.