Pirates, Chiefs chase top foreign players

It appears that PSL clubs may be bringing in some foreign reinforcements sooner rather than later.

With the 2018/2019 season done and dusted, SA's topflight sides are wasting no time in bolstering their respective squads for next season.

Orlando Pirates, who missed out on the league to Mamelodi Sundowns by just two points, have their eyes on a couple of foreign targets.

The Buccaneers are thought to be after Zambian international winger Austin Muwowo, who turns out for Forest Rangers in home country.

Muwowo, 22, is on loan from Nkana and reportedly has seven months remaining on his contract with Nkana.