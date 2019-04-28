Wits out of the title race after draw

The Absa Premiership title run-in will be a two-horse race between Orlando Pirates and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns after Bidvest Wits were virtually eliminated from the title race.

The 1-1 draw with a 10-man SuperSport United side at Mbombela Stadium yesterday, where Terrence Dzvukamanja was denied a legitimate goal in the 84th minute, dealt Gavin Hunt a blow to their slim chances as they will only end up with 54 points if they win their remaining two matches.

It is no longer in their hands because Pirates have 53 points in the bag and will have to lose their remaining matches against Cape Town City and Polokwane City for Wits to have any realistic chance.

There is also the issue of Sundowns, who have 50 points and with three matches to play against Black Leopards away, Golden Arrows at home and Free State Stars away to wrap their season.

Nobody knows how many points Sundowns will end up on as they could be docked points because of the Wayne Arendse saga. This will have to happen for Wits to have a sniff.

United will continue to push for a top eight finish in their remaining matches against Maritzburg and Highlands Park as they are sixth on the standings.

The opening goal finally arrived after 38 minutes through an unlikely source when defender S'fiso Hlanti tapped the ball into an empty net after Ronwen Williams failed to deal with a speculative shot from Gabadinho Mhango.

Wits' lead did not last long as another defender Clayton Daniels ensured United equalised when he connected with a corner kick from Aubrey Modiba deep into referee's optional time.

The biggest moment of the match came in the closing stages when a shot from Dzvukamanja ricocheted off the upright and over the line but referee Phelelani Ndaba wrongfully ruled it no goal.

Other results: