Fourth suspect in Isis-linked murder of British couple to apply for bail

The fourth accused in the Isis-linked murder case of Cape Town-based British botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders will make a formal application for bail in the Verulam Magistrate's Court, north of Durban, on Thursday.

Ahmad Jackson Mussa, a 35-year-old Malawian citizen better known by his alias "Bazooka", will apply for bail after being held in custody for more than a year.

He faces a raft of charges pertaining to the kidnapping and murder of the Saunders in February last year.