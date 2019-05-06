Gavin Hunt brushes aside axing rumours

With speculation he might leave the club at the end of the season, Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt wants management to be the ones who decide his fate, hinting he still loves it at the Students.

It's believed that Hunt's contract expires at the end of July. Failing to win a single cup this term has sparked rumours that Wits could part ways with the four-time league-winning mentor.

"I don't know if they [the club's hierarchy] are happy with me, but yeah we'll talk... we'll see where we are. It's what it is, [I] am planning for next season as I am here," said Hunt.

Hunt is in his fifth season at the Clever Boys, having joined from SuperSport United in 2013. He inspired Wits to their first-ever league title in the 2016/17 season.

While Hunt still has a mathematical chance to clinch the league title and perhaps sway Wits bosses to offer him a new deal, the Cape Town-born tactician appears to have given up on the R10m prized cup.

"We can only get to 54 points, so we'll keep playing. It's an exciting finish but we are the least excited ones... I mean no chance really," said Hunt in the wake of their 3-1 home win over Baroka at the weekend.

Lehlohonolo Majoro, Cole Alexander and Robyn Johannes were on target for the hosts, while Tshidiso Patjie netted for Baroka.

With a match to spare, Wits are third on the log, having garnered 51 points, three adrift of leaders Orlando Pirates.

Hunt feels their poor home record in the second half of the campaign is the reason they are now on the back foot in the run-in to the title.

"A game here [at home] we were 2-0 up against [Cape Town] City and we lost 3-2...

2-0 up against [Golden] Arrows, we drew 2-2. There are so many games we threw away here, those points would have seen us through," he said.

Wits travel to Arrows on Saturday.