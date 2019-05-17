Johan Neeskens insists he enjoyed his previous stay in Mzansi

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Johan Neeskens is back in SA after leaving the country under a cloud in December 2012, to be replaced by current coach Pitso Mosimane, who has guided the club to four Absa Premiership titles since then.

Neeskens departed Chloorkop on the back of a Telkom Knockout final defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic. He had joined the Brazilians in June 2011.

He was also the man in charge when Sundowns were beaten 2-0 by Tshwane neighbours SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup decider in May 2012.

Despite his tearful exit - Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe said at the time that Neeskens was very emotional - he insisted yesterday that he enjoyed his time at Sundowns.