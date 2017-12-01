It's been a long wait for Celtic

Bloemfontein Celtic last won a trophy when they grabbed the Telkom Knockout title in December 2012 in KwaZulu-Natal.

For Phunya Sele Sele goalkeeper and captain Patrick Tignyemb, this has been "too long", but the team is in another Ziwa Mo final - they face Bidvest Wits at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu tomorrow (6pm kickoff).

So much has changed at Celtic since their triumph at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. At the time, they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 through a controversial goal credited to Botswana's Joel Mogorosi. Sundowns dismissed Dutchman Johan Neeskens a day after the final and was replaced by Pitso Mosimane, who remains in charge of the Brazilians today.

Back to Celtic. They were coached by Clinton Larsen when they won the cup, but now Serbian mentor Veselin Jelusic is at the helm.