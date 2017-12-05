Pitso hopes to toast 5-year stay at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will be hoping to celebrate his five years with the club in style when they host Baroka at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7.30pm].

Mosimane, who joined the club on December 3 2012, has overseen 147 league games since taking over the Brazilians from Dutchman Johan Neeskens.

"Jingles" has since won 86 games, drawn 37 and suffered 24 losses in the league, which has seen him win two league titles with the Tshwane side.

The 53-year-old is Sundowns' longest-serving coach since Patrice Motsepe bought the club in 2004, and his staying power bears testimony to the man's ability and resolve.