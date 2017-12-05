Soccer

Pitso hopes to toast 5-year stay at Sundowns

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 05 December 2017 - 07:40
Mosimane, who joined the club on December 3 2012, has overseen 147 league games since taking over the Brazilians from Dutchman Johan Neeskens.
Mosimane, who joined the club on December 3 2012, has overseen 147 league games since taking over the Brazilians from Dutchman Johan Neeskens.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will be hoping to celebrate his five years with the club in style when they host Baroka at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7.30pm].

Mosimane, who joined the club on December 3 2012, has overseen 147 league games since taking over the Brazilians from Dutchman Johan Neeskens.

"Jingles" has since won 86 games, drawn 37 and suffered 24 losses in the league, which has seen him win two league titles with the Tshwane side.

The 53-year-old is Sundowns' longest-serving coach since Patrice Motsepe bought the club in 2004, and his staying power bears testimony to the man's ability and resolve.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he's learned his lesson

Pitso Mosimane has learned his lesson with games in hand‚ the Mamelodi Sundowns coach has said‚ even as two big away wins have left the Brazilians ...
Sport
12 days ago

The former Bafana Bafana coach has won every trophy on offer in the domestic league and is gunning for more.

A win for Sundowns over Baroka will not only ensure he celebrates his five-year stay with victory, but could also see his side top the log standings above the Limpopo side on goal difference depending on other results on the night.

Mosimane will also be desperate to avoid defeat against Bakgaga, considering Sundowns have already lost three league games this season.

With Mosimane at the helm, Sundowns have never lost more than five league games in a season.

Equally desperate for victory is Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane, whose side has gone five league games without a win.

Mosimane plans for major Sundowns shake-up in January

Pitso Mosimane has made it candidly clear he is set to shake up personnel at Mamelodi Sundowns as he embarks on a scouting trip to South America this ...
Sport
1 month ago

They have drawn four and lost one since beating Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 away late in September.

"We haven't been winning, but the points we have picked up [from the draws] have sustained our position.

"As of now, we are still on top and our main aim is to keep that number one spot," Thobejane said.

"To me, it's not frustrating [that we haven't been winning] . we are playing good, attacking football. We are ready for them [Sundowns].

"We are left with three games for December and we need [to win] them all and we must start with Sundowns," Thobejane added.

Sundowns and Baroka have met on two occasions, with the hosts winning one while the other was a draw.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

People pounce on Cape Town beer-truck spill
Murder vs Suicide: Here’s Jason Rohde’s side of the story
X