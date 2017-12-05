Pitso hopes to toast 5-year stay at Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will be hoping to celebrate his five years with the club in style when they host Baroka at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7.30pm].
Mosimane, who joined the club on December 3 2012, has overseen 147 league games since taking over the Brazilians from Dutchman Johan Neeskens.
"Jingles" has since won 86 games, drawn 37 and suffered 24 losses in the league, which has seen him win two league titles with the Tshwane side.
The 53-year-old is Sundowns' longest-serving coach since Patrice Motsepe bought the club in 2004, and his staying power bears testimony to the man's ability and resolve.
The former Bafana Bafana coach has won every trophy on offer in the domestic league and is gunning for more.
A win for Sundowns over Baroka will not only ensure he celebrates his five-year stay with victory, but could also see his side top the log standings above the Limpopo side on goal difference depending on other results on the night.
Mosimane will also be desperate to avoid defeat against Bakgaga, considering Sundowns have already lost three league games this season.
With Mosimane at the helm, Sundowns have never lost more than five league games in a season.
Equally desperate for victory is Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane, whose side has gone five league games without a win.
They have drawn four and lost one since beating Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 away late in September.
"We haven't been winning, but the points we have picked up [from the draws] have sustained our position.
"As of now, we are still on top and our main aim is to keep that number one spot," Thobejane said.
"To me, it's not frustrating [that we haven't been winning] . we are playing good, attacking football. We are ready for them [Sundowns].
"We are left with three games for December and we need [to win] them all and we must start with Sundowns," Thobejane added.
Sundowns and Baroka have met on two occasions, with the hosts winning one while the other was a draw.