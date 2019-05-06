Mosimane's Sundowns turn their attention to domestic league title chase

Pitso Mosimane and his Mamelodi Sundowns charges return to Loftus Stadium on Tuesday night to seek redemption in the domestic Premiership just days after their heartbreaking exit from the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns exited the continental club tournament in the semifinal stage after their 2-1 aggregate defeat to Morocco's Wydad Casablanca at the weekend and the domestic league title is now their last opportunity to salvage some silverware this season.

The Brazilians remain second on the Absa Premiership standings and go into Tuesday night's league encounter against Lamontville Golden Arrows trailing leaders Orlando Pirates by a point but with a game in hand.

A win for Sundowns against Arrows will see them displace Pirates at the summit and establish a two points lead with one round of league matches remaining.