Wits left frustrated after match officials deny goal that could have kept them in the title race
Gavin Hunt was left a frustrated man after Bidvest Wits were denied what appeared to be a legitimate goal against 10 men SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
The 1-1 draw‚ where Terence Dzvukamanja was denied a legitimate goal in the 84th minute‚ dealt Wits a hammer blow to their slim chances of challenging for the league title as they will only end the campaign on 54 points if they win their remaining two matches.
Good morning to everyone except referee Phelelani Ndaba! ?— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) April 28, 2019
A Video replay of the incident confirmed that the shot from Dzvukamanja clearly crossed the goalline but referee Phelelani Ndaba saw it differently.
How the officials saw the goal line! pic.twitter.com/HhfSIU2VIb— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) April 27, 2019
The decision meant that Wits are now five points behind leaders Orlando Pirates and two adrift of Mamelodi Sundowns with only two matches remaining.