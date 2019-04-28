Wits left frustrated after match officials deny goal that could have kept them in the title race

Gavin Hunt was left a frustrated man after Bidvest Wits were denied what appeared to be a legitimate goal against 10 men SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The 1-1 draw‚ where Terence Dzvukamanja was denied a legitimate goal in the 84th minute‚ dealt Wits a hammer blow to their slim chances of challenging for the league title as they will only end the campaign on 54 points if they win their remaining two matches.